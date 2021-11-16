CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
She was driving on Moore Road when the coroner said she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Filed Under:Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, South Franklin Township, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Washington County.

Thirty-five-year-old Abbey Rhoades was driving on Moore Road in South Franklin Township Monday night when she lost control of her vehicle, the coroner said.

She crashed into a tree, then her vehicle caught on fire, according to the coroner’s report.

She was taken to the ER and the coroner said she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police are investigating the crash.