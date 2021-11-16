By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School District's superintendent now has an uncertain future.
James Harris confirmed to KDKA that the school board will vote on his future during a meeting on Wednesday.
Harris said the school board president, vice president and school solicitor showed up to his office on Tuesday and demanded that he resign. Harris did not say why school officials showed up at his office.
The district has been dealing with large fights and threats at the high school.