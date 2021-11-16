By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils and the Central Catholic Vikings take the field at Norwin High School on Saturday, it will be a tale of two different programs.

#1-seeded Mt. Lebanon hasn’t reached a WPIAL championship game since 2000, having beaten North Allegheny in the semifinals last week.

After leaving West Allegheny to become Mt. Lebanon’s head coach three years ago, Bob Palko has turned the program around.

With a win this weekend, Palko would tie for the most championships of any coach in WPIAL history.

On the other side of the field, #2-seeded Central Catholic is very familiar with the ‘big school’ championship game.

Central Catholic is competing in the championship title game for the seventh time in eight years.

As the two-time defending WPIAL champion, they’ve been the dominant team in their classification having won six titles since 2015.

Mt. Lebanon was victorious with a 35-14 win when the two teams squared off last month.

Bob Pompeani, Chris Schneider, and Rich Walsh will bring play-by-play, commentary, and sideline reporting on Saturday.

The championship game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.