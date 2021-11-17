By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 497 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 412 are confirmed cases and 85 are probable.
All new deaths happened in November. Three people were in the 50-64 age group, and seven were 65 or older.
There have been 9,153 total hospitalizations and 141,833 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,395.
