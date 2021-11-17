By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A farm that sells onions in four states, including Pennsylvania, is recalling some onions because of a risk of salmonella.
Alsum Farms and Produce from Wisconsin says the recall covers yellow, white and red onions.
The onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.
The onions were sold over the summer from July to August.
The yellow onions were sold in three pound bags, five pound bags, and 50 pound cartons; the fresh whole white onions came in two pound bags; and the fresh whole red onions were in two bags.
For more information on this recall, including the lot codes and labels, visit the FDA’s website here.