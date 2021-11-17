By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames badly damaged a home in Brownsville overnight.READ MORE: Two Pedestrians Hit, Route 837 Closed In Southbound Direction
Fire crews were called to the scene at the home on Clover Street near Green Street.READ MORE: Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Experiencing Coming To Pittsburgh In 2022
It’s unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire and if there were any injuries.MORE NEWS: Man Sentenced For Role In Fatal Parkway Crash
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details