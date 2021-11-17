CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is getting ready for Thanksgiving with Shop’n Save’s recipe for Bacon, Mushroom and Fresh Sage Stuffing!

Bacon, Mushroom and Fresh Sage Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 (of a 16 ounce package) Essential Everyday Bacon, diced
  • 1 Cup diced celery
  • 1 Cup diced onion
  • 1 Package (8 ounce) sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh sage leaves
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 9 Cups Essential Everyday plain bread cubes
  • 1 Container (32 ounce) Essential Everyday Chicken Broth

Directions:

In large skillet over medium-high heat, saute bacon until crisp; remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.

Add celery, onions and mushrooms to bacon drippings; salt and pepper to taste. Saute until celery is tender (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat.

Stir in bacon and remaining ingredients, adding chicken broth until desired moistness is reached. Transfer to a greased 3-quart baking dish. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 45 minutes.