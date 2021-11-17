PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is getting ready for Thanksgiving with Shop’n Save’s recipe for Bacon, Mushroom and Fresh Sage Stuffing!
Bacon, Mushroom and Fresh Sage Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 1/2 (of a 16 ounce package) Essential Everyday Bacon, diced
- 1 Cup diced celery
- 1 Cup diced onion
- 1 Package (8 ounce) sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh sage leaves
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 1 Teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 9 Cups Essential Everyday plain bread cubes
- 1 Container (32 ounce) Essential Everyday Chicken Broth
Directions:
In large skillet over medium-high heat, saute bacon until crisp; remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.
Add celery, onions and mushrooms to bacon drippings; salt and pepper to taste. Saute until celery is tender (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat.
Stir in bacon and remaining ingredients, adding chicken broth until desired moistness is reached. Transfer to a greased 3-quart baking dish. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 45 minutes.