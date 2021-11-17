By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An unimaginable tragedy has put a hold on Chris Daughtry's Pittsburgh tour date.
The singer was supposed to take the stage at Stage AE this weekend but the show is now postponed.
Daughtry’s daughter Hannah recently died unexpectedly and then his band announced all their shows this week are either canceled or postponed.
His daughter's death remains an open investigation for police in eastern Tennessee.
The band says the show will be rescheduled for early next year.