By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County.
Traffic alert!
Avoid northbound mile marker 96 on Interstate 79 in Butler County. A crash had closed the roadway in this direction only.
No other details on the crash can be released at this time.
An update to this tweet will be made when it is reopened. pic.twitter.com/5SmD5TwMgQ
— Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 17, 2021
Officials say the crash happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. Interstate 79 is currently closed in both directions from Harmony/Seneca Valley to Portersville.
No word on how many vehicles were involved or if there are other injuries.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.