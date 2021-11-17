CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County.

Officials say the crash happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. Interstate 79 is currently closed in both directions from Harmony/Seneca Valley to Portersville.

No word on how many vehicles were involved or if there are other injuries.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.