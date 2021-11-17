CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lanes are being blocked off on the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge following a rollover crash.

Traffic is backing up southbound with all traffic passing by in the right lanes.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if any injuries were sustained.

