PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man will spend five-to-ten years behind bars for his role in a crash that left a young woman dead on the Parkway West.
Aaron Hutchinson was 18-years-old when he was navigating the Parkway West while under the influence of drugs.
As Hutchinson was speeding while changing lanes, he crashed near the Carnegie exit.
That crash killed one of his passengers – 19-year-old Victoria Brandt – and Hutchinson tried to flee from the scene of the crash but was later found at a nearby GetGo.
Hutchinson pleaded guilty to several charges, among them was vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.