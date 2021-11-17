By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Indiana County are looking for a man they said flashed a gun as he was walking out of JCPenney with a cart full of stolen merchandise.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Officials, Lawmakers And Judges Get Big 2022 Salary Increase
Troopers were called to the Indiana Mall in White Township Tuesday afternoon for a report that a man made a threatening gesture with a handgun inside the JCPenney store.
Investigators learned the suspect loaded a cart with merchandise then left. On the way out, police said he passed someone heading in. That witness told police the suspect pulled back his jacket to reveal a pistol, made a short comment and left the store with the allegedly stolen goods.READ MORE: Onions Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination
The suspect packed the merchandise into a black Dodge Avenger sedan and drove away with two women, police said.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a teardrop tattoo under one of his eyes. He was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt, boots and a tan coat at the time of the alleged theft.
He didn’t take the gun out or point it at anyone during the incident, police said.MORE NEWS: Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Pittsburgh After Odor Reported In Cockpit
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.