WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Indiana County are looking for a man they said flashed a gun as he was walking out of JCPenney with a cart full of stolen merchandise.

Troopers were called to the Indiana Mall in White Township Tuesday afternoon for a report that a man made a threatening gesture with a handgun inside the JCPenney store.

Investigators learned the suspect loaded a cart with merchandise then left. On the way out, police said he passed someone heading in. That witness told police the suspect pulled back his jacket to reveal a pistol, made a short comment and left the store with the allegedly stolen goods.

The suspect packed the merchandise into a black Dodge Avenger sedan and drove away with two women, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a teardrop tattoo under one of his eyes. He was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt, boots and a tan coat at the time of the alleged theft.

He didn’t take the gun out or point it at anyone during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.