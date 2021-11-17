By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers will only have to consider whether or not they should and not whether or not they could walk among the dinosaurs in 2022.READ MORE: Two Pedestrians Hit, Route 837 Closed In Southbound Direction
North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit is coming to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on February 11-13.READ MORE: Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire In Fayette County
Jurrasic Quest offers more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs and will have all kinds of activities and exhibits that will interest people of all ages.
The event will feature more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, a live show, interactive science and art activities, and a “Triceratots” play area for kids.MORE NEWS: Man Sentenced For Role In Fatal Parkway Crash
A full rundown and tickets can be found on the Jurassic Quest website at this link.