PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council members are set to discuss a ban that would limit who police can pull over.

Today’s Pittsburgh City Council meeting will be of particular interest to Pittsburgh Public Safety, who will be in attendance.

Councilman Ricky Burgess is working to pass legislation that would ban police from stopping drivers for low-level offenses.

This includes driving a car with tinted windows or having a loose license plate.

His reasoning, he says, African-Americans are three times more likely to be stopped by police than any other.

“By limiting the secondary stops, which have nothing to do with public safety, we create a better atmosphere,” Burgess said. “African-Americans are three times more likely to be stopped by the police than our other brothers and sisters. That creates a chilling effect and an uncomfortability in the African-American community.

Pittsburgh Police traffic stop data from 2020 shows officers conducted more than 4,600 traffic stops involving Black drivers compared to more than 4,500 for white drivers.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA they look forward to looking closely at the legislation and working with city council.

The city council meeting is expected to discuss the legislation this morning at 10:00.