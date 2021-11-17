By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged after a toddler was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities say.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Derrick Brandon was taken into custody on the North Side. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.
According to investigators, a bullet grazed the toddler’s head after he got a hold of a family member’s gun at a home on Glasgow Street in September.
Police say Brandon was wanted in connection to the incident.
Brandon is in the Allegheny County Jail.