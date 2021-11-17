CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a vehicle in the City of Duquesne.

The pedestrians were hit by the vehicle near Hoffman Boulevard on Route 837.

Route 837 is closed in the southbound direction.

The Duquesne Police chief tells KDKA the two pedestrians appear to have critical injuries.

