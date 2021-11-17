DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a vehicle in the City of Duquesne.
The pedestrians were hit by the vehicle near Hoffman Boulevard on Route 837.
Route 837 is closed in the southbound direction.
BREAKING— two pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle along Rte. 837 near Hoffman Blvd. Part of Rte. 837 SB is closed. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GNPm6TMZE2
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 17, 2021
The Duquesne Police chief tells KDKA the two pedestrians appear to have critical injuries.
