By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,024 new coronavirus cases and 150 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,660,087 cases and 32,633 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,848 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 631 in ICUs.

The state says 14,749,373 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,552,020 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

A total of 86,293 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,829,320 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 67,100 cases among residents and 48,555 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,945 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,930 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

