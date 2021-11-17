By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENFIELD (KDKA) – Police are investigating the robbery of a Vocelli Pizza in Greenfield.READ MORE: One Person Killed, Another In Critical Condition In Pedestrian Crash In Duquesne
Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the shop in the 4200 block of Murray Avenue for reports of a robbery.
Once on the scene, officers spoke with a victim who was assaulted and then robbed.READ MORE: City Council To Debate Legislation That Would Change Traffic Stops
He told police they were in the process of closing the store when two men approached from behind, forced him inside, and then struck him over the head with a ladle.
The suspects then took off with the entire cash register.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash On Fort Duquesne Bridge
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details