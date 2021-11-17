PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the holidays approach, concerns continue to grow about getting packages on time.

There have been numerous reports of delays at ports

KDKA took a tour of an Amazon fulfillment center near the airport to see how it’s preparing for the holiday season.

“We’re ready for peak here at Amazon,” site leader Shawn Troutman said.

The 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse is one of six sites in the greater Pittsburgh area. Troutman said Amazon starts planning for the holiday season at the beginning of each year.

“We’ve expanded our internal infrastructure,” Troutman said. “With more planes, more trucks, more delivery vans, more stations, more fulfillment centers to prepare for this holiday season.”

In turn, that should make sure your order makes it to your door in time for the holidays.

“We’ll be working right up through Christmas Eve to make sure that toy, that package gets to your doorstep by Christmas,” Troutman said.

Troutman said Amazon stocks up throughout the year to make sure orders are met. More than one million unordered products are kept on shelves so warehouses can be ahead of demand.

“We have the product. We’ve done the legwork behind the scenes,” Troutman said.

One of the hottest gifts every year is electronics. According to Troutman, Amazon feels it has you covered.

“We are actually very full heading into this holiday season with the product everyone is looking for,” he said.

Amazon is looking to add a couple of hundred people for full-time and seasonal work. It wants to add these roles to give its current employees more time off. Click here to apply.