By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Fayette County.
The two cars appeared to collide head-on on Rehoboth Church Road in Washington Township.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.
The accident was reported shortly after 9 Wednesday morning.
The road is closed while state police try to reconstruct what happened.
There’s been no word on the condition of the two people who were injured.