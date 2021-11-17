By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was reportedly stabbed at the Watson Institute's Education Center in Sewickley Township.
A viewer sent KDKA pictures from around 9 Wednesday morning showing police at the school.
Someone had a knife and one person was stabbed, dispatchers said.
A spokesperson at the Watson Institute said a staff member was injured and the school went on a brief lockdown.
“We did have a staff injury this morning. It was during routine drop-off at the school with buses, and at that time there was a staff injury and immediately we went into our standard lockdown protocols,” said Chief Development Officer Kara Mostowy.
No one else was injured.
"What I would say to parents is your child is safe. Our staff acted exactly as taught," said Mostowy.
