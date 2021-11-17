ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School District’s superintendent now has an uncertain future.
James Harris confirmed to KDKA that the school board will vote on his future during a meeting tonight.READ MORE: Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash On Fort Duquesne Bridge
Harris said the school board president, vice president and school solicitor showed up to his office on Tuesday and demanded that he resign. Harris did not say why school officials showed up at his office.
“I’m ok, I didn’t do anything wrong, didn’t take money or hurt a student,” Harris said in a message to KDKA. “I just can’t please nine different people all the time. I just wanted to eliminate bias, support the families that have not had a voice and educate students to realize their greatness.”
The district has been dealing with large fights and threats at the high school.READ MORE: Battling The Bots: How Retailers Are Reacting To Bots Snatching Up Hard-To-Find Holiday Gifts
Parents have had a mixed reaction about Harris’ leadership following this recent rash of fights and threats.
One parent said she believed Harris came to change the culture in the district when he took over in 2018 and that he wants the best for the students.
However, others say they think it’s time for someone else to be in charge.
Board members will make a final decision tonight at their meeting at 7:00.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Temperatures Move In On Wednesday
