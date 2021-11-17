By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You will really be able to relish the Christmas season downtown.

The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament is finally making its really big debut. The balloon had to be jarred last year after it ripped and dill-flated.

The giant pickle ornament is three-stories tall and impossible to miss.

How dill-ighftul. The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament opens this Friday, ahead of #LUN2021. #PickleOrnamentPGH pic.twitter.com/OmNZ7LWxTx — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 17, 2021

It will be on display at EQT Plaza starting on Nov. 19, which is Light Up Night. Gates to the plaza will be open daily until 9 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is asking people to share their selfies with the pickle by using the hashtag — #PickleOrnamentPGH.

