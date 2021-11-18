By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 513 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.
The 25 new deaths were reported from an import of data from the state. The dates range from Oct. 22 to Nov. 16. Four people were in the 25-49 age group, four were 50-64 age group and 17 were 65 or older.
There have been 9,219 total hospitalizations and 142,527 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,420.
