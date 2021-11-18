By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is reportedly accused of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Pittsburgh Steeler obtained the card to skirt NFL protocols, his former live-in chef claims.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, sent chef Steven Ruiz a text message in July asking if he could obtain a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card for Brown, who was willing to pay $500.

Ruiz told the Times he could not get a fake vaccination card for Brown. Weeks later, Ruiz claims Brown showed him fake vaccination cards that he purchased for himself and Moreau.

Ruiz told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown owes him $10,000 and attempts to settle were unsuccessful.

In a statement to the Times, Brown’s lawyer said the wide receiver is vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” lawyer Sean Burstyn told the Times. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.

“One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List by Tampa Bay on Sept. 22 and later activated from the list on Sept. 30. He missed one game.

Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2020.