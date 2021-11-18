PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several Brashear High School students are facing possible charges after a school officer was injured breaking up a fight Thursday, officials said.

The four students are also facing disciplinary action after the fight, Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said. Medics examined the officer on scene.

The fight was caught on video and was making the rounds on social media.

Amy Mackewich, the parent of a Brashear student, said fights are occurring too often in her son’s school.

Mackewich said her son saw the fallout of Thursday’s fight and hearing about incidents like this from her child makes her scared to send him to school sometimes.

“We learned about it through my son. There’s been no emails, no phone calls, nothing. From what he said, there’s fights almost every day. It’s a constant battle at that school,” she said.

It’s not the first time a fight has happened at the school this year. A week ago, school officials said a Brashear high school student was charged after punching a school police officer while the officer was trying to “diffuse a verbal altercation.”