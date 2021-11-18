By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Children’s Grief Awareness Day.READ MORE: Man Dies After Falling 2 Stories From Nova Place
The day is meant to bring attention to the needs of children who are grieving and the benefits they gain through having a strong support system.READ MORE: It's In The Game: Choosing Age-Appropriate Games For Kids This Holiday Season
The Highmark Caring Place is hosting a virtual event to help others learn more about helping children through grief.
Those interested do not have to register for the event and those who cannot attend can take part by wearing blue.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Consistent Rain Throughout The Morning And Afternoon
You can learn more about the event and attend by following this link.