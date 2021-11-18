PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris continues to give back off the field.

One by one on Thursday, families pulled up, loaded up and left with a turkey. It was the third year the Chaffin Luhana Foundation did a turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving, but it was the first year the foundation teamed with Harris’ Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation.

“Thanksgiving to us is a really special time where families can come together and really connect,” said Eric Chaffin, managing partner at Chaffin Luhana. “That’s part of what our firm is about is giving the people a chance to connect with each other.”

Families say the turkey is more than just a meal.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people have suffered and gone through hard times,” Kenny Smith said. “So it’s good for people to give back and care. That’s how it used to be in the old days, everybody took care of everybody.”

Sonya Thomas is one person who has gone through those hardships.

“We were very low on funds this year,” Thomas said. “So we weren’t sure if we were going to have a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Over two days, the group says they will give out food to help feed more than 700 families.

