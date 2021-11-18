By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a man fell two stories at Nova Place in the North Side.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police and medics were called to the North Side after reports of a man who had been injured.
Once on the scene, they found the man who had fallen from two stories above.
Aid was rendered by police until medics arrived.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.