By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of punching a 1-year-old in the face at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Elijah Flick-Geibel was in a wheelchair heading to the behavioral health urgent care area when he got up and started walking away, according to court paperwork.

An employee turned to hit the “code yellow” button to get help, and police said the employee heard a slap and the mother scream, “He hit my baby!”

The mother told police Flick-Geible was standing behind the chair she was sitting on with her son. Police said she told them she got a bad feeling and got out of her chair, running into a room with her child.

Flick-Geibel followed her, and police said the boy’s mother told them he swung and punched her child in the face.

The boy had redness on his cheek but there were no obvious signs of other injuries, the criminal complaint said.

Flick-Geibel told an officer that he has tasks he needs to complete to get into heaven and was told to hurt the boy, the court paperwork said.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a child, simple assault and harassment.