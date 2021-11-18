By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the highest paid coaches in the country, according to a report.

Making $11.5 million a year, Sportico said Mike Tomlin is tied with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for the highest paid coaches in U.S. sports.

Interesting list which is dominated by #NFL coaches https://t.co/DTL1TiPsVm — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 18, 2021

Sportico said it identified 25 coaches who earn at least $8 million a year. The NFL has the most with 14, followed by the NBA with seven and college football at three. College basketball also has one coach making over $8 million a year in Kentucky’s John Calipari.

The Patriots’ Bill Belichick is at the top of the list with $18 million a year, putting him far ahead of the rest of the pack with the two coaches tied for second coming in at $14 million.

The Steelers have had 14 straight non-losing seasons under Tomlin. He recently won his 150th game and is the winningest Black NFL coach.

He’s the second winningest head coach in Steelers history, behind only Chuck Noll, who won 193 games as head coach.