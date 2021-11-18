HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Parents say players on the Steel Valley football team have had low spirits since their Nov. 12 game, which is now under investigation for alleged dirty play and racism.

To help raise their spirits, parents put together a pep rally in the park to cheer the players on.

The WPIAL has since launched an investigation into the game between Steel Valley and South Side Area after allegations of racial slurs and targeted violence against Steel Valley players. Nijhay Burt, a running back on Steel Valley, suffered an ankle injury and is out for the season.

His mother said her son is still processing what happened.

“He wanted to get there for the boys, for the guys, for his brothers,” Shunta Parms said. “That’s what he wanted to go to the big stage for. And that’s the part that got him down, that he can’t be there for his team when he needs to be.”

Now members in the community are hoping to put the incident behind them and focus on helping their kids heal.

Local businesses donated free DJ services, food and drinks. And all players had their names announced upon arrival.

Parents said the event was the perfect example of perseverance when times get tough.

“We’re here to show everyone that we’re a united community and we stand together, not only as players but as a football family,” Parms said.

Steel Valley plays Beaver Falls on Friday in the WPIAL semifinals.