By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the past three weeks, suspects have been stealing catalytic converters from the undercarriage of cars in three Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

In that time frame, four catalytic converters have been taken from vehicles in Friendship, Bloomfield, and Garfield.

These types of thefts, or attempted thefts, have been reported throughout Pittsburgh this year and police say they are believed to have happened during the overnight hours.

Upon having their catalytic converters stolen, owners of vehicles say they hear a very loud sound after starting their engine, only to notice the catalytic converter is missing.

Pittsburgh Police are now offering safety tips to the public in hopes of finding the suspects responsible for stealing the converters.

They’re asking people to be aware of any people that they normally don’t see in their neighborhoods, including suspicious vans or trucks.

Also, they’re asking neighbors to do their neighborly duty and share information with one another.