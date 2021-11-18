By: KDKA’s Shelley Bortz

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is recovering after she was stabbed twice at the Watson Institute’s Sewickley campus where she works as a speech pathologist.

Allison Wolbert didn’t want to discuss any details surrounding what happened to her but she says she’s doing much better.

Police say Rochelle Pinkle, a bus aide, attacked Wolbert during student drop off, then held a teenage student hostage.

Pinkle was arraigned early Thursday morning at the Allegheny County Jail on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Pinkle stabbed Wolbert in the upper back then held the 14-year-old student at knifepoint.

Officers were able to safely rescue him but had to use a stun gun on Pinkle after she refused to surrender.

When KDKA’s Shelley Bortz talked to Wolbert, she said she’s so thankful to her supervisor, who stayed by her side until she got to the hospital Wednesday and the wonderful Watson Institute nurses who tended to her.