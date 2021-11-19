By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.READ MORE: More Than 100K Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Pennsylvania
Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable.
The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older.READ MORE: Holiday Spirit: Great Places Where Families Can Volunteer In The Community
There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422.MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: