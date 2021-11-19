By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The same group that owns the Boston Red Sox is one step closer to acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Fenway Sports Group and Pittsburgh Penguins boards both unanimously approved the purchase of the franchise, a source close to the team confirmed to KDKA.

There’s “still work to be done,” the source said, and the NHL needs to approve the deal to become final.

Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

If the deal goes through, Lemieux would stay in a management role but with a reduced ownership stake, a source told KDKA. CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, GM Ron Hextall and Coach Mike Sullivan also are expected to stay.

FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. The FSG championship pedigree includes four World Series titles since it bought the Boston Red Sox 20 years ago, as well as a Champions League crown in 2019 with Liverpool, which then won the Premier League the following year.

Some experts believe the sale could be a power move for the Penguins, pointing to the money. Dr. Ronald Dick from Duquesne University said based on his knowledge of FSG, the company is not afraid to spend money.