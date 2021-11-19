By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Time is running out for people to get their hands on some rare whiskeys.
Today is the deadline day for the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board’s lottery.
People will have until 5:00 today to enter the contest.
The board is holding five different lotteries for 425 bottles of limited-release whiskeys.
Each of those lotteries will have multiple drawings.
You can enter the lottery on the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website at this link.