PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…no, really.

This weekend we are going to see most of downtown Pittsburgh and also many if not all local communities having their light-up nights.

I know a few actually have already had their light-up nights, as well. If the light-up night occurs tonight it is going to be a little bit on the chilly side.

Temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer on Saturday.

While it will be cool outside, it won’t be chilly.

Today will see a windy and cold morning giving way to a cold fall day this afternoon. Highs will be near 40 degrees. Winds will calm the further into the day we go. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy overall. Today will be dry along with Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will be near 50 degrees. The weather should be seasonal for Light Up Night in downtown Pittsburgh.

Looking at the extended forecast, Rain showers return before noon on Sunday, with rain expected the rest of the day into the overnight hours. Rain will be light.

Rain is then expected to change over to snow on Monday morning. Snow will be light to flurries with no accumulation expected on Monday.

Accumulating snow will be possible on Tuesday but again it will not be much.

At this point, the best news about Thanksgiving day is that I have lows for the day at 32°. While a soft freeze isn’t out of the question I don’t think we will be dealing with a hard freeze with warmer weather expected over the following couple of days.

Any active weather that we see should have little to no impact on driving for now.

