ADRIAN, Pa. (KDKA) – An active search is underway for a retired military veteran in Armstrong County.
Fred J. Fair, an 82-year-old of Adrian, Pa., went missing on Thursday and the Washingon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Company 280, is conducting a search.
Fair is described as 6'1″, approximately 180 pounds, and in good physical condition.
Fair went into the woods near Watersonville and Sherry roads to scout a hunting spot around 1:00 p.m. and about four hours later, his family reported him missing.
His vehicle was still near the hunting area and his wallet was missing from the vehicle.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Armstrong County 911.
