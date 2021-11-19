By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fan favorite is coming back to Kennywood in 2022.

The park has unveiled plans for the return of the beloved ride — The Kangaroo. It was retired last year along with Paratrooper, Bayern Kurve and Volcano.

In its new form, the ride will be bigger and better than ever, Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise said.

“The was a beloved tradition for close to 60 years,” Paradise said. “It was a one of a kind ride for a one of a kind park. When it opens again it will be the last ride of its kind operating anywhere in the world.”

Kennywood is asking for fan input on the logo for the ride. Park managers want to know if they should go classic or vintage. The park wants fans to visit this link to cast their vote.

The Classic:



The Vintage:



The winning theme will be announced on Wednesday.

Kangaroo is being refurbished by Premier Rides, which is “one of the amusement industry’s leading ride manufacturers and innovators,” Kennywood officials said.

Included in the remodel is brand new LED lighting, new colors and “state of the art operating systems.”

“It’s really exciting,” Paradise said. “We’re just so thrilled we can do this and make sure we have this new tradition continuing again.”

Kangaroo originally debuted at Kennywood in 1962.

The last big attraction to open at Kennywood is the now very popular Steelers Experience, which features The Steel Curtain roller coaster.