MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – A homicide investigation in Michigan came to an end here in Pennsylvania.

A man wanted for homicide in Michigan was arrested in Mercer County.

Police arrested Sir-Urious Wynn following a traffic stop on Interstate 79.

Wynn was wanted for shooting and killing a man in a convenience store near Grand Rapids in October.