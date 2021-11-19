By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – A homicide investigation in Michigan came to an end here in Pennsylvania.
A man wanted for homicide in Michigan was arrested in Mercer County.
Police arrested Sir-Urious Wynn following a traffic stop on Interstate 79.
Wynn was wanted for shooting and killing a man in a convenience store near Grand Rapids in October.