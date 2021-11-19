WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A community is in shock after learning that an elderly couple died from what the Washington County District Attorney’s Office is calling a murder-suicide in Canton Township.

The district attorney said it appears it was the husband who killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Matt Saxton, who grew up next to the couple, said he wants to know why this happened.

“It’s a question we’re all asking ourselves,” said Saxton.

Saxton has known Samuel Mayberry, 89, and Dolores Mayberry, 93, since he was 7 years old. He grew up next to the Mayberrys on Skylark Drive and got to know them very well. He said Samuel was like an uncle to him.

“One day when I was 12, he called me and said do you want to go up and I said sure. We went up in a Cessna,” said Saxton.

Saxton said Samuel was also very active in amateur or ham radio groups. He said Dolores — who he knows by the name Dolly — was also very involved.

“She was active in the Catholic church for a while,” Saxton said.

In addition to being very involved in the community, Saxton said the couple, who was married for 40-plus years, seemed very much in love.

“They used to sit and do the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle together every single week and they would finish it,” Saxton said.

Saxton said the last time he saw the Mayberrys was about two weeks ago, and now he’s trying to figure out what could have provoked the murder-suicide.

“There were some illnesses going on. I think that may have contributed to it. I don’t want to speculate too much while there’s an investigation going on,” said Saxton.

Regardless of what investigators find out, Saxton wants the community to remember this about the couple.

“I know if I were ever in trouble I could call Sam. He could do something to try and help. I have lost that and I know a lot of other people have too,” said Saxton.

Investigators say they’d never been called to the home until Wednesday.