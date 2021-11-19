PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the holidays upon us, many people are thinking of ways they can give back to the community.

Here are 10 great places where families can volunteer together.

First, what kid doesn’t love a birthday party? Beverly’s Birthday’s puts on parties like this for children who are experiencing homelessness and in shelters to celebrate their birthdays and special milestones.

Families can volunteer in many ways, including baking, organizing a gift collection drive, sponsoring treat bags or attending “Service Saturday,” which is on the second Saturday of each month at the organization’s headquarters in North Huntingdon

North Hills Community Outreach provides services for people across the community. Kids of all ages can help by collecting and sorting food for the food pantry, growing produce in the community garden, cleaning up the highway and gathering school supplies for kids in need.

They also take food donations, including home-baked cookies for fundraiser.

Kids love to help other kids, and when they learn what foster care is, they really want to help. Through the “Foster Love Project”, families can help fill “transition bags” with items to help children moving into foster care.

You can do this at the donation center’s new location in Wilkinsburg. Or you can also make your own bag of requested items at home. And you can buy foster kids holiday gifts through the Angel Tree Gift Drive.

It can be hard to find volunteer projects for the littlest ones, which is why Cami Teacoach founded VolunTOTS nine months ago. She organizes events like a litter collection on a hike through Frick Park.

For November, VolunTOTS and the new VolunTYKES, for kids in elementary school, are packing 200 boxes with Thanksgiving dinners for lower-income families. Sign-ups are already full, but they’re also packing toiletry bags this month so sign up soon.

The other six places where families can volunteer are 412 Food Rescue, the Salvation Army, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Ronald McDonald House and Jubilee Soup Kitchen and Wreaths Across America.

Many of them do require you sign up in advance, so be sure to look soon so you can find the best opportunity for your family to volunteer.

