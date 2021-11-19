By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students that frequently interrupt the class in the Pittsburgh Public School District could be facing harsher punishments soon.
Members of the Pittsburgh Public School Board are looking to change the district's disciplinary policy once again.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they’re considering reversing a rule adopted earlier this year after complaints from principals that they could no longer ignore.
Earlier this year, the board approved a plan that got rid of harsher punishments for misbehaving students.
Now, however, teachers are saying they’re too busy dealing with behavioral issues rather than teaching.