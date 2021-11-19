By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – The owner of a pipeline that exploded in Beaver County is going to have to open their wallet.
The state's investigation into Energy Transfer effectively came to an end on Thursday, to the tune of a nearly $2 million settlement.
Coming three years after the landslide and explosion, Energy Transfer will have to pay a million-dollar penalty to the state.
They will also have to fund nearly that same amount in new safety measures on their pipeline.
That doesn’t include millions in other fines that were assessed by the Department of Environmental Protection.