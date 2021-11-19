By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 89-year-old man.
Police say Charles Williams was last seen Thursday driving a 2018 blue Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration ZBW7017 in the area of Interstate 79 northbound near mile marker 33 in Washington County at 11 a.m.
He was wearing a blue hat, a blue and white striped shirt, and jeans.
*****Missing Endangered Person Advisory****** pic.twitter.com/0qcXh7qBEh
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 20, 2021
Call 911 or 724-223-5200 with any information.