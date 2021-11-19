LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 89-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say Charles Williams was last seen Thursday driving a 2018 blue Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration ZBW7017 in the area of Interstate 79 northbound near mile marker 33 in Washington County at 11 a.m.

He was wearing a blue hat, a blue and white striped shirt, and jeans.

Call 911 or 724-223-5200 with any information.