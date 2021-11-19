By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered man they said walked away from his caretaker in Washington County.
Sixty-five-year-old George Girdish left his caretaker in the Sheetz parking lot on Racetrack Road in Washington Tuesday afternoon. He hasn't been seen or heard from since and hasn't returned home, police said.
He was last seen wearing a camo jacket and gray pants. His last known location was the Rivers Casino on Tuesday, police said, and he may have traveled out of the area.
He’s described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 to 170 pounds.