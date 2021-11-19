By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BECKLEY, W. Va. (KDKA) – A West Virginia VA is currently in the spotlight for giving veterans unlicensed procedures.READ MORE: Investigation Into Pipeline Explosion Reaches Settlement After Nearly 3 Years
An investigation is underway into allegations that an unlicensed doctor was conducting unauthorized procedures.
Nearly 400 veterans who had acupuncture procedures at the facility are being asked to get tested for bloodborne pathogens, such as hepatitis and HIV.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public School Board Considering Another Disciplinary Change
The doctors may have used dirty needles on some of the veterans, according to investigators.
“We do not deserve this. We have served our country with selfless, low-paying jobs, and we do not deserve this.”MORE NEWS: Search Underway For Missing 82-Year-Old Man Fred J. Fair
The Beckley VA says the hospital is testing patients “out of an abundance of caution.”