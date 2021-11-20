By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new U.S. attorney here in Pittsburgh.
On Friday, the Senate confirmed Cindy Chung, who had been nominated for the position by President Biden.
Chung will become the top federal prosecutor in Western Pennsylvania, and the first Presidentially appointed Asian American to hold that office.
Chung has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney here in Pittsburgh since 2014.
The former U.S. Attorney Scott Brady left his position at the end of the Trump administration.