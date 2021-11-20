PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders were called out the scene of a fire on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Saturday morning..
Officials say the call came in early Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Carson Street.
It was there where flames and smoke could be seen through windows of a building.
Fire Chief Darryl Jones tells KDKA that one person was rescued from the building and was taken to the hospital. The person is believed to be in critical condition.
Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the blaze.
